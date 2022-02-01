200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-month training

As many as 200 policemen of district Mohmand on Tuesday performed out in a ceremony held in Darra Adam Khel Training Center on completion of a two months course

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 200 policemen of district Mohmand on Tuesday performed out in a ceremony held in Darra Adam Khel Training Center on completion of a two months course.

District Police Officer, Kohat Mohammad Suleman was the chief guest at the occasion while Lieutenant Col., Atif Shehzad, SP Investigation Kohat Anayat Ali, Major Yaseen Khan and heavy contingent of police were attended the ceremony.

Addressing the occasion, DPO congratulated newly trained police employees and said the training process would further enhance their capabilities and enable them to dispose off professional obligations in an effective manner.

He stressed the trainees to gain public confidence by devoting themselves to their service and earn a good name for the department.

He said the trainees were provided practical opportunities of field work on a daily basis while special classes of law and orientation were also conducted during training.

Later, the DPO distributed medals among best trainees.