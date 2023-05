FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The livestock department distributed 200 poultry birds among farmers in rural areas in district Chiniot on Tuesday.

As many as 130 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Chiniot and 70 in tehsil Bhowana.

According to official sources, the units were given at the rate of Rs 1,180 per unitthrough a draw.