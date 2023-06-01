200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

The Livestock Department Punjab distributed 200 poultry birds among farmers in rural areas in district Jhang on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department Punjab distributed 200 poultry birds among farmers in rural areas in district Jhang on Thursday.

As many as 100 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and the same number in tehsil Jhang.

According to official sources, these units were given at the rate of Rs 1180 per unit through lucky draws.