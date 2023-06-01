UrduPoint.com

200 Poultry Units Distributed In District Jhang

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The Livestock Department Punjab distributed 200 poultry birds among farmers in rural areas in district Jhang on Thursday

As many as 100 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and the same number in tehsil Jhang.

According to official sources, these units were given at the rate of Rs 1180 per unit through lucky draws.

