200 Poultry Units Distributed In Jhang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 08:24 PM
The Livestock Department distributed 200 poultry units in Jhang district during the last one month
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 200 poultry units in Jhang district during the last one month.
Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said here on Monday that 100 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Jhang and as many in Tehsil Athara Hazari.
He said that each unit comprised of five hen and one rooster, which was provided on a concessional price of Rs 1180.
People could benefit from the scheme by submitting their applications at the office of Deputy Director Livestock, he added.