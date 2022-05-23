200 poultry units distributed in Jhang, Shorkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The livestock department distributed 200 poultry units among people in rural areas of Tehsil Jhang and Tehsil Shorkot.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that each unit consists of one rooster and 4 hens which was provided at subsidized rate of Rs 1140.

This programme would help in provision of cheap meat and eggs to the people of ruralareas, he added.