200 Poultry Units Distributed In Jhang, Shorkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 07:14 PM
The livestock department distributed 200 poultry units among people in rural areas of Tehsil Jhang and Tehsil Shorkot
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The livestock department distributed 200 poultry units among people in rural areas of Tehsil Jhang and Tehsil Shorkot.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that each unit consists of one rooster and 4 hens which was provided at subsidized rate of Rs 1140.
This programme would help in provision of cheap meat and eggs to the people of ruralareas, he added.