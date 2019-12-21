200-pound cake cut at Lahore General Hospital Christmas ceremony

The Punjab Paramedical Staff Association and Nursing Community hosted a ceremony in connection with Christmas here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in which a 200-pound cake was cut

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Paramedical Staff Association and Nursing Community hosted a ceremony in connection with Christmas here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in which a 200-pound cake was cut.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustan was the guest of honour, while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff attended the event in a large number and expressed solidarity with the Christian community.

In his address, the minister said Prophet Jesus (AS) taught the humanity kindness, brotherhood and tolerance.

He said for betterment of Pakistan, everyone was united and working for prosperity and progress of the country.

He said the day of December 25, was also remembered for the birthday of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which also motivate people to work for the progress of the country.

Ejaz Alam appreciated holding of the ceremony at Lahore General Hospital and offered his greetings to all Christian community.