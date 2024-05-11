200 Power Supply Feeders Affected Due To Rain
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) More than 200 electricity supply feeders were affected due to rain and wind storm across the FESCO region on Friday night.
FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that the rain and wind storm uprooted many pylons in addition to breaking electricity wires, which caused short-circuiting and suspension of electricity supply mostly in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.
He said that more than 200 feeders were reported from FESCO region where electricity supply was affected and consumers faced difficulties on Friday night.
However, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir directed the construction and operation staff to take prompt steps for restoration of electricity supply to the consumers within minimum time.
Hence, the FESCO engineers and field staff restored electricity supply from all feeders till Saturday morning, he added.
