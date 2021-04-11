200 ration bags distributed among poor and deserving families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Jinnah Iqbal South Asia Thinkers Forum (JISAF) distributed ration of Ramadan to the poor and deserving families of the society.

A ceremony was held in the Hayat Bakhsh Hall of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Rawalpindi in which 200 deserving families were given ration bags for month of Ramadan.

Ration bags were comprised on flour, sugar, ghee, tea and pulses etc.

Col (retd) Bakhtiar Hakeem was the chief guest while the Chairman of the Forum Rana Abdul Baqi besides former Federal secretary Muzaffar Qureshi, president of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Punjab Bar member Sajjad Akbar Abbasi Advocate, Prof. Aqila Asif, Dr. Mrs. Sabahat Sajjad, Arsalan Akbar Abbasi, the chief organizer of the forum, and a large number of deserving were present.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam, appreciated the practical efforts of JISAF for social welfare. He said that Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam is the only institution in Pakistan where more than 1100 orphans are currently benefiting from residential and educational facilities.

Addressing the function, Rana Abdul Baqi, Chairman of the Forum, urged the philanthropists, especially the members of the Assembly, to put their hands in their pockets instead of looking at the government and start helping the needy. "This act of theirs can lead to poverty reduction and gradually eradicate the deprivation from our society," he added saying that the purpose of holding this function to give rations for the month of Ramadan to the deserving people is not to show off but to motivate other people to do so in their own circles.

Muzaffar Mehmood Qureshi paid tribute to the organizers of Jinnah Iqbal Thinkers Forum, especially Rana Abdul Baqi, and said that the forum's efforts to help white collar families were commendable. He asked the charities and philanthropists to make it a practice to borrow money free of interest to the poor and deserving families to help them stand on their feet.