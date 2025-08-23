200 Rescuers From Rescue 1122 Deployed For 28 Safer Processions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) In line with special Directives of district Emergency officer (DEO) Mazhar shah,Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 on Saturday deployed over 200 Rescue men for the provision of best medical facilities to mourners of the processions of 28th of Safer in connection with the shahadat day of hazrat Imaam Hassan (AS).
According to a spokesperson,Mazhar shah,the District emergency Officer (DEO) informed that Rescue 1122 was remaining alert all the time to meet any untoward situation during the mourning processions of 28th Safar and was utilizing all possible resources for the provision of best health facilities to procession attenders.
He said that three ambulances,five motorbike Ambulances,two big vehicles and necessary staff equipped with all need able medical treatment and aiding material were alert in the field.
