200 Robbers Ready To Surrender In Larkana Division: DIG
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab, revealed that 200 criminals involved in robberies and kidnappings in the Division are willing to surrender and confess their crimes
Lists are being prepared for their investigation, he said during a meeting with a delegation from the Larkana Press Club.
The DIG assured that those who surrender will be provided legal protection, and no further action will be taken against them. He emphasized that the police are taking strict action against narcotics, in collaboration with the Excise and Anti-Narcotics Department, to eradicate this menace.
Aftab claimed that Larkana Division has been cleared of abductees and tribal disputes are decreasing.
He also mentioned that a meeting will be held with the Commissioner of Larkana to discuss restoring traffic signals and addressing encroachments.
Regarding the whereabouts of Fazeela Sarki, the DIG stated that the police currently have no information. However, he assured that if her location is discovered, no one will be spared, and no recommendations will be entertained.
The DIG dismissed claims that 200 robbers are operating in the Katcha areas, calling it false propaganda. He confirmed that day-and-night operations are ongoing against the robbers, and highways are safe, with no incidents of robbers entering the city from the Katcha areas. Vigilance is in place throughout the region.
