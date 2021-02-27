200 skilled person enter into practical life after training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The third technical training session conducted by Pakistan Army came to an end after which more than 200 skilled persons entered into the practical life.

The third session of the ongoing training workshop at Army Public school Skardu culminated in which unskilled people were trained in computer, electronics and tailoring.

During the closing ceremony of the six-week training session, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He distributed prizes and certificates among the students who secured prominent positions.

At the end, the skilled people were given opportunities to start their practical life by providing certificates as well as necessary equipment.