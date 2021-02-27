UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Skilled Person Enter Into Practical Life After Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

200 skilled person enter into practical life after training

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The third technical training session conducted by Pakistan Army came to an end after which more than 200 skilled persons entered into the practical life.

The third session of the ongoing training workshop at Army Public school Skardu culminated in which unskilled people were trained in computer, electronics and tailoring.

During the closing ceremony of the six-week training session, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He distributed prizes and certificates among the students who secured prominent positions.

At the end, the skilled people were given opportunities to start their practical life by providing certificates as well as necessary equipment.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Army Skardu

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

11 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

41 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

2 hours ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.