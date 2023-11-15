200 students of Sindh University received laptops

A total of 200 position holders out of 4125 selected male and female students of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday received laptops under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A total of 200 position holders out of 4125 selected male and female students of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday received laptops under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed laptops among male and female position holders of various academic departments at a simple but impressive ceremony.

The representative of the Higher education Commission Manzoor Ali Rind, Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of Sindh University Campuses were also present on the occasion.

According to a university spokesman, the laptops have been provided by the Higher Education Commission under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme. A total of 19500 male and female students of the university have applied for laptops and after scrutiny, 4125 including two thousand female students have been selected for grant of laptops, the spokesman informed.