200 substandard sanitizers' bottles, 100 protective masks discarded

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday disposed of substandard protective items and sealed a laboratory for failing to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Ms Kasha Kiran paid visit to Azam Hospital in Tehsil Havelian and inspected arrangements of the laboratory.

During inspection she ordered sealing of the laboratory for failing its staff to take precautionary measures.

She also discarded 200 substandard sanitizing bottles of and 100 protective masks. She said precautionary measures should be followed in order to curb the deadly virus.