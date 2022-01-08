200 tourist guides of police participating in Murree rescue operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 200 personnel of the Tourist Guide Force comprising District and City Traffic Police were participating in the relief and rescue operation which was underway after heavy snowfall at Murree hill station.

According to police spokesman, the 200 members of the tourist guide force were trained personnel of District Police and Traffic Police who were performing their duties to guide and facilitate the tourists.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani has assigned the force to help and facilitate the tourists.

CP0 Sajid Kayani said that Rawalpindi Police and district administration including the Tourist Guide Force were working together to help stranded people in Murree.

He urged that the tourists should contact 051-9269200 in case of any problem, emergency or guidance.