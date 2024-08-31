200 tourists from Kumrat rescued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The spokesman of Tourism and Culture Authority Govt of KP has said that 200 tourists stranded in Kumrat Valley in Dir Upper district has been safely rescued on Saturday.

He said the tourists rescued from Dojangla, Kala Chesma and Abshar were assembled at Grand Palace hotel from where they would be shifted to Kalam.

Talking to APP, he said that food and other services were being provided to all the rescued tourists.

The spokesman said that police and district administration are providing full support in the rescue operation. These tourists were stranded after blockage of roads due to heavy rainfalls at Kumrat Dir Upper.

APP/fam