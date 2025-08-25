Open Menu

200 Tourists Stranded At Saiful Malook Lake Evacuated: KDA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

200 tourists stranded at Saiful Malook lake evacuated: KDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Kaghan Department Authority (KDA) spokesman said on Monday that around 200 tourists stranded at Saiful Muluk Lake in Kaghan Valley following a heavy landslide were safely evacuated to Naran.

He said five families facing an imminent threat of glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) in the mountainous Kandia Valley were relocated to safer locations.

In a statement here, KDA spokesman Asas Shahzad said the tourists, who had thronged the Saiful Maluk Lake in 25 four-wheel jeeps, were stranded after a landslide struck the area.

He said KDA moved the machinery and cleared the debris to shift them to Naran.

The main artery connecting Saiful Muluk Lake with Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley, was blocked by a landslide a few days ago, which was also opened for traffic.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

20 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

20 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

24 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

24 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan