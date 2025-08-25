200 Tourists Stranded At Saiful Malook Lake Evacuated: KDA
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Kaghan Department Authority (KDA) spokesman said on Monday that around 200 tourists stranded at Saiful Muluk Lake in Kaghan Valley following a heavy landslide were safely evacuated to Naran.
He said five families facing an imminent threat of glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) in the mountainous Kandia Valley were relocated to safer locations.
In a statement here, KDA spokesman Asas Shahzad said the tourists, who had thronged the Saiful Maluk Lake in 25 four-wheel jeeps, were stranded after a landslide struck the area.
He said KDA moved the machinery and cleared the debris to shift them to Naran.
The main artery connecting Saiful Muluk Lake with Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan Valley, was blocked by a landslide a few days ago, which was also opened for traffic.
APP/fam
