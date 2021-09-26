200 traffic policemen to perform duties on Chehlum procession

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 200 traffic policemen would perform duties during procession on eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to details, 200 policemen including one Deputy Superintendent of Police and nine Inspectors of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) force would perform security duties. The traffic plan had been finalized by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain following directions of Inspector General of Police, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

The traffic would be diverted on alternate routes from 8 am till culmination of procession while ITP FM Radio 92.4 will also guide road users about situation on roads.

During the procession, Fazl-e-Haq road from Kalsoom plaza and China Chowk would remain close for traffic and citizens could use the Jinnah Avenue.

Likewise, 7th avenue heading to Chandtara Chowk would remain close from Blue Area out loop to Chowk Sehrwardy. The citizens could use alternate route from Nazim Uddin road to Khayaban and Faisal Avenue.

Meanwhile, 7th avenue from Sehrwardy to secotr G-7/4 out loop, Service Road, Iqbal Hall, Post Office Service Road would remain close and Jinnah Avneue might be used from Fazl-e-Haq raod.

Saddar road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk would remain close on both sides for traffic and road users might use alternate route of Aabpra Sehrwardy raod and Shaheed Millat Road.

Luqman Hakeem road from Poly Clinic to Iqbal Hall would remain close and alternate route would be Jinnah Avenue during the procession timings.

Those road users heading toward Rawalpindi might use Margallah Road, Faisal Avenue (left road) while those going to Rawalpindi might use Shaheed Millat Road, China Chowk Underpass. Those going towards Bhara Kau (Murree Road) could use Dhokri Chowk from Atta Turk Avenue.

Traffic Policemen would remain present to guide people from where the road would be closed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain had appealed the participants of procession to park their vehicles at marked parking lots as no motorist could park vehicles along the route of procession.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP.