UrduPoint.com

200 Tribal Female Students Graduated In US Funded English Access Microscholarship Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

200 tribal female students graduated in US funded English Access Microscholarship Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 200 female students of the Access English Microscholarship program at FATA University Kohat Wednesday graduated in an online ceremony The two-year long US Embassy funded after-school language learning program provided a foundation of English-language and leadership skills to talented 14-16 year old students from economically disadvantaged communities.

Addressing the students online, US Consul General Richard H Riley told the students that the United States views funding the Access English Language program as an investment in the future of Pakistan and the world.

"We know that nations that empower women are more prosperous, safer, and more politically stable," he remarked.

Vice Chancellor of FATA University Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan also attended the ceremony along with the graduating students from the newly Merged Districts of KP.

The Access program includes a minimum of 360 hours of virtual and/or in-person instruction over two years. More than 20,000 Pakistani students, including 2,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have participated in the Access program, funded by the American people, since its launch in Pakistan in 2005.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Kohat United States Women From

Recent Stories

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

5 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhanci ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhancing increasing economic coopera ..

5 minutes ago
 FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

21 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.