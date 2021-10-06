200 tribal female students graduated in US funded English Access Microscholarship Program

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 200 female students of the Access English Microscholarship program at FATA University Kohat Wednesday graduated in an online ceremony The two-year long US Embassy funded after-school language learning program provided a foundation of English-language and leadership skills to talented 14-16 year old students from economically disadvantaged communities.

Addressing the students online, US Consul General Richard H Riley told the students that the United States views funding the Access English Language program as an investment in the future of Pakistan and the world.

"We know that nations that empower women are more prosperous, safer, and more politically stable," he remarked.

Vice Chancellor of FATA University Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan also attended the ceremony along with the graduating students from the newly Merged Districts of KP.

The Access program includes a minimum of 360 hours of virtual and/or in-person instruction over two years. More than 20,000 Pakistani students, including 2,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have participated in the Access program, funded by the American people, since its launch in Pakistan in 2005.