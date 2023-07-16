200 wardens deployed in Murree to maintain traffic flow

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :In a concerted effort to address the escalating traffic situation in Murree, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has directed the additional deployment of 200 traffic wardens to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the weekend rush, Khan has stressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to facilitate tourists visiting the area.

To ensure effective management of the traffic situation, the CTO has specifically instructed the DSP Traffic Murree to personally oversee the field operations and monitor traffic conditions.

Under no circumstances will any leniency be tolerated, as the priority remains on regulating traffic on all highways in Murree.

Due to one-way and narrow roads, traffic officials are working diligently to maintain a steady flow of vehicles.

Despite the heavy influx of traffic at Jhika Gali Chowk, the situation remains under control, and traffic continues to move smoothly.

Furthermore, to divert tourists from congested areas, a public address system has been put in place at GPO Chowk, providing necessary guidance and alternative routes.

CTO Taimoor Khan has emphasized the need for lifter and beat in-charge personnel to be vigilant during patrolling, ensuring the swift removal of illegally parked vehicles.

In light of recent traffic challenges, Khan has appealed to tourists to avoid double parking and wrong parking practices.

Pamphlets emphasizing traffic rules and safety measures were being distributed among visitors, providing them with the necessary awareness and guidance.