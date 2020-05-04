UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Widows Get Ration In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:04 PM

200 widows get ration in bahawalpur

Ration bags containing flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaf etc were distributed among 200 widows by former MPA Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Ration bags containing flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaf etc were distributed among 200 widows by former MPA Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at her residence.

She said that poor people had been facing difficulties and problems due to lockdown.

Related Topics

Poor Flour

Recent Stories

PM says govt to gradually ease lockdown in the upc ..

12 minutes ago

Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for simplifying i-vot ..

19 minutes ago

Madagascar president vows to release journalist cr ..

19 minutes ago

'Kunda culture' to be eradicated for smooth power ..

19 minutes ago

Over 530 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteeri ..

19 minutes ago

Meeting held to review situation in wake of corona ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.