200 Widows Get Ration In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:04 PM
Ration bags containing flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaf etc were distributed among 200 widows by former MPA Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Ration bags containing flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaf etc were distributed among 200 widows by former MPA Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at her residence.
She said that poor people had been facing difficulties and problems due to lockdown.