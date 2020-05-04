200 widows get ration in bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Ration bags containing flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaf etc were distributed among 200 widows by former MPA Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Ration bags containing flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaf etc were distributed among 200 widows by former MPA Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at her residence.

She said that poor people had been facing difficulties and problems due to lockdown.