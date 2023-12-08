Open Menu

2000 Adulterated Milk Wasted At Multan Toll Plaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

2000 adulterated milk wasted at Multan toll plaza

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) In a major action against the adulteration mafia, the dairy safety team detected 2000 liter of mixed milk at Sher Shah toll plaza, Multan, and wasted it on the spot.

In a statement issued by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here Friday, the checking team led by its Director of Operations found the said quantity of adulterated milk completely short of fundamental dietary nutrients during routine kind of checking at the toll plaza.

After checking through the lacto machine the owner of vehicle number IDT- 6035 was served a warning notice.

It is however not mentioned whether the owner of the milk was fined and if found then how much it was.

DG food authority added in the statement that internal and external routes of the city were being checked thoroughly to control the supply of adulterated milk to dairy shops or individuals' homes.

