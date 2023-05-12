UrduPoint.com

2,000 Clean Carpets Supplied Weekly To Makkah's Grand Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 09:08 PM

2,000 clean carpets supplied weekly to Makkah's Grand Mosque

Two-thousand carpets are cleaned and perfumed a week for Makkah's Grand Mosque by a special department set up in Kudai, an official said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Two-thousand carpets are cleaned and perfumed a week for Makkah's Grand Mosque by a special department set up in Kudai, an official said.

Jaber Ahmed Al-Wada'ani, assistant director general for service affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said : "The carpets in the Grand Mosque are high quality and luxurious, as more than 35,000 carpets were laid so that the worshipers perform their prayers with all reverence and tranquility." He said the carpets are green, which has a positive impact on the psyche of visitors.

Al-Wada'ani said that the carpet cleaning department has the latest high-tech equipment to clean, wash and maintain the quality of the carpets.

"A team of specialists supervises these operations to ensure implementation in accordance with established technical principles and to ensure that they are free from any defects, using the latest technologies," he explained.

"The first stage of cleaning the carpet begins with automatic dirt and dust removal using high-quality technology. Then, the second stage is washing and sanitizing the carpet automatically with disinfectants, water, and special detergents, then rinsing it with water to remove the soap.

" Then comes the third stage, where the carpets are placed into special tubes to remove excess water, Al-Wada'ani added. The fourth and final stage sees the carpets laid out to get sun and fresh air, with fans to speed up the drying process, Arab news reported.

The carpets are then swept with special modern brooms, sanitized and perfumed with the Kingdom's famous Taif rose water. Then they are sent for packaging and storage.

He said these are luxurious Saudi carpets made specifically for the two holy mosques, distinguished by their soft thread, thicker pile, and of such quality that they are unaffected by repeat washing.

Al-Wada'ani said 240 meters are washed per hour and then stored in special warehouses for safekeeping. The warehouse stores 26,000 carpets ready for transportation to the Grand Mosque.

He said the carpet cleaning department has a laboratory equipped with the latest machines to preserve carpets from damage. For urgent washing, the Grand Mosque itself has machines for this purpose.

"Specialized teams also sweep, clean and sterilize carpets around the clock, as well as arrange their direction toward the Qibla," Al-Wada'ani said.

Related Topics

Technology Water Saudi Makkah Mosque All From Arab

Recent Stories

White House on UK's Long-Range Missiles for Ukrain ..

White House on UK's Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine: Every Country Decides for I ..

8 minutes ago
 CEO RCB directs to complete census task before May ..

CEO RCB directs to complete census task before May 15

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police so far arrest 493 people over vio ..

Islamabad Police so far arrest 493 people over violence, lawlessness

6 minutes ago
 Corps Commander directs for speedy rehabilitation ..

Corps Commander directs for speedy rehabilitation of Radio Pakistan building

6 minutes ago
 Census commissioner says, Balochistan population e ..

Census commissioner says, Balochistan population exceeds 20.6 mln

6 minutes ago
 Members Parliament UK- House calls on Minister for ..

Members Parliament UK- House calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.