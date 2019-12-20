2000 cops, teams of BDU, canine unit to perform duties during Christmas: CCPO

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Ali Gandapur Friday said that two thousands policemen along with teams of Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) and canine units would be deputed as part of security arrangement during Christmas.

Talking to a delegation of Christian community in Malik Saad Police Lines, CCPO said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for Christians and their worship places during Christmas.

He said that 2000 police personnel, teams of lady police, sniffer dogs, anti-terrorist squad and BDU teams would be deputed in the city for peaceful observance of Christmas.

He informed that special sweeping of churches would be conducted by sniffer dogs and BDU teams to avert any untoward incident adding fool proof arrangements have been made in the city for Christmas.

CCPO said that police is not oblivious of the security of Christians and checking of inbound and outbound traffic has been started on all the ingress and egress points of the city.