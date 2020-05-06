2,000 deserving families distributed ration bags in Rawalpindi

Over 2,000 ration bags were delivered at door step among the deserving and needy families containing necessary items of food

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Over 2,000 ration bags were delivered at door step among the deserving and needy families containing necessary items of food.

According to statement issued here on Wednesday, local leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Haji Gulzar Awan said we have to fight against Corona on the one hand and on the other side save people from poverty.

He advised People must strictly follow the precautionary measures.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's economic sponsorship package and Ehsaas programme, an amount of 12000 is being distributed to the destitute people throughout the country, he added.