2000 Farmers Get Eligibility For Livestock Card
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM
As many as 2000 farmers were eligible for livestock card under Chief minister Punjab initiative in Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) As many as 2000 farmers were eligible for livestock card under Chief minister Punjab initiative in Sargodha.
In line with special directives of secretary livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel , Director General livestock Dr.Muhammad Ashraf paid visit to Sargodha aimed to review livestock card registration process.
The DG was briefed by the officials concerned on the occasion that the eligibility judgment process of farmers for livestock card has been completed in Sargodha where as 2000 farmers have been qualify for getting livestock cards across the District.
He said that the applicants would get their cards after the verification process of urban development department and Bank of Punjab,added that the distribution process would be start on September 15.
Under the scheme,the holders would be able to get Rs 27,000 per each animal.The loan limit would be 270,000 maximum.
Later Director General livestock conducted meeting of all region Assistant Directors and Deputy Directors and directed them to expedite efforts for the welfare of the farmers.
