2000 FDA, WASA Employees To Get Plots In FDA City

2000 FDA, WASA employees to get plots in FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to allot residential plots to more than 2000 employees of FDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in FDA City Housing Scheme.

Chairing a meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that a summery for the allotment of plots in FDA City had been prepared which would be forwarded to the Punjab government for approval.

After the approval, WASA and FDA employees would be allotted residential plots in FDA City and the size of plot would be classified according to grade of employees.

The plots would be allotted at DC rates and the payment would be made in monthly installments with some down payment.

In this connection, land has been identified behind the housing city and its development would be started with the advance money of employees, he added.

