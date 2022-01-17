UrduPoint.com

2000 Fertilizer Bags Recovered From Godown

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 05:15 PM

2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 2000 fertilizer bags from a godown in Kot Addu at Peer Jaggi Mor here on Monday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 2000 fertilizer bags from a godown in Kot Addu at Peer Jaggi Mor here on Monday.

According to Official Sources, Assistant Commissioner Kot adu Amir Mehmood along with police and agriculture department teams raided at a godown and recovered 2000 urea fertilizer bags which were being smuggled to other provinces.

The owner of the godown was arrested and case has also been registered against him. The godown was sealed and legal action was started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Amir Mehmood said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition ..

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition treaty b/w Pakistan, UK

3 minutes ago
 Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: ..

Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites cat ..

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

6 minutes ago
 Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Bo ..

Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Border Wall Construction - Secur ..

6 minutes ago
 Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on roa ..

Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on road safety

6 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.