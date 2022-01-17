2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 2000 fertilizer bags from a godown in Kot Addu at Peer Jaggi Mor here on Monday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 2000 fertilizer bags from a godown in Kot Addu at Peer Jaggi Mor here on Monday.

According to Official Sources, Assistant Commissioner Kot adu Amir Mehmood along with police and agriculture department teams raided at a godown and recovered 2000 urea fertilizer bags which were being smuggled to other provinces.

The owner of the godown was arrested and case has also been registered against him. The godown was sealed and legal action was started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Amir Mehmood said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.