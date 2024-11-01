Open Menu

2000 Free Tractors, Land Levelers To Be Given To Wheat High Achievers: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

2000 free tractors, land levelers to be given to wheat high achievers: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is pursuing an attractive and convincing wheat awareness campaign, with farming community on board, promising to give 2000 free tractors and laser land levelers to wheat production high achievers.

Addressing a Kissan Convention at Raza Hall here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz holds farmers' wellbeing as her top most priority. He said officials were reaching out to wheat farmers to sensitise them on how important it was to increase national wheat production. The campaign is focused on farmers to follow the best agronomic practices and how they can avail the revolutionary facilities like Kisan cards to buy seed, fertilizers, etc., and above all 2000 tractors and laser land levelers they can have their hands on in case they are among the top performers showing higher wheat yield.

The DC said that over 8000 Kisan cards have so far been distributed among farmers in Multan district, adding that officials were reaching out to farmers in 362 villages of Multan for their awareness on how best they can avail the facilities being provided by the provincial government.

According to agriculture spokesman, farmers who cultivated wheat on one-to-25-acre area would be eligible to join wheat contest for free laser land levellers and those who would produce high wheat production results would get one each out of 1000 allocated under the scheme. Around 1000 tractors have been allocated for farmers who cultivated wheat on area exceeding 25-50 acres. Draw would be held to finalize winners in case the number of high achievers go beyond 1000, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Agriculture Buy All Government Wheat Best Top

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

2 hours ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

2 hours ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

18 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

18 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

18 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

18 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan