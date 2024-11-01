2000 free tractors, land levelers to be given to wheat high achievers: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is pursuing an attractive and convincing wheat awareness campaign, with farming community on board, promising to give 2000 free tractors and laser land levelers to wheat production high achievers.

Addressing a Kissan Convention at Raza Hall here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz holds farmers' wellbeing as her top most priority. He said officials were reaching out to wheat farmers to sensitise them on how important it was to increase national wheat production. The campaign is focused on farmers to follow the best agronomic practices and how they can avail the revolutionary facilities like Kisan cards to buy seed, fertilizers, etc., and above all 2000 tractors and laser land levelers they can have their hands on in case they are among the top performers showing higher wheat yield.

The DC said that over 8000 Kisan cards have so far been distributed among farmers in Multan district, adding that officials were reaching out to farmers in 362 villages of Multan for their awareness on how best they can avail the facilities being provided by the provincial government.

According to agriculture spokesman, farmers who cultivated wheat on one-to-25-acre area would be eligible to join wheat contest for free laser land levellers and those who would produce high wheat production results would get one each out of 1000 allocated under the scheme. Around 1000 tractors have been allocated for farmers who cultivated wheat on area exceeding 25-50 acres. Draw would be held to finalize winners in case the number of high achievers go beyond 1000, the spokesman added.