2000 Kanal State Land Valuing Rs 320m Retrieved In Jalalpur Pirwala

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:23 PM

2000 kanal state land valuing Rs 320m retrieved in Jalalpur Pirwala

Multan district administration retrieved 2000 kanal state land valuing around Rs 320 million from illegal occupants in an operation conducted at tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan district administration retrieved 2000 kanal state land valuing around Rs 320 million from illegal occupants in an operation conducted at tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday.

On instructions of deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, assistant commissioner Mudassir Mumtaz, accompanying a joint official team of police and revenue officials, reached Chak 81M and took the possession of 2000 kanal state land.

AC Jalalpur deputed an official as supervisor at the site and got FIR registered against the land grabbers.

The ongoing crackdown against illegal occupants has so far yielded recovery of commercial and agriculture state land worth Rs 3 billion in Multan district, says an official press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

