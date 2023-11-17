Open Menu

2000 Kg Substandard “Gurr” Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 10:40 AM

2000 kg substandard “Gurr” recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday recovered 2000 kg of substandard “Gurr” (jaggery) during a raid in Melogan village here.

KP Food Authority’s spokesman said that the jaggery was being prepared from different harmful chemicals and non-food colours and from there being supplied to different markets in the provincial capital.

