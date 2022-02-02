UrduPoint.com

2,000 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

2,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 kite-flyers and kite-sellers, and confiscated 2,000 kites,18 strings during a crackdown, informed a police spokesman.

Airport Police held Osama and recovered 700 kites, two strings from his possession.

Similarly,Rata Amral Police arrested Hammad and recovered 50 kites, two strings from his custody while Bani police arrested Asad Mehmood and recovered 50 kites, string from his possession.

Sadiqabad police recovered 300 kites and 07 strings from Muhammad Bilal.

and same police recovered 25 kites from Anis Akhtar.

Naseerabad police recovered 150 kites and 04 strings from Muhammad Nadeem and Naeem Akhtar, while Race Course police recovered 792 kites and 02 stringsfrom Muhammad Bilal, Ali Jamil and Abdullah.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik said that kite flying is a crime and crackdown against kite flying and kite selling will continue.

Related Topics

Police Bani Same From Race

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

10 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

13 minutes ago
 Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in l ..

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

11 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

11 minutes ago
 Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban dete ..

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

11 minutes ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>