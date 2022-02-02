2,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 kite-flyers and kite-sellers, and confiscated 2,000 kites,18 strings during a crackdown, informed a police spokesman.

Airport Police held Osama and recovered 700 kites, two strings from his possession.

Similarly,Rata Amral Police arrested Hammad and recovered 50 kites, two strings from his custody while Bani police arrested Asad Mehmood and recovered 50 kites, string from his possession.

Sadiqabad police recovered 300 kites and 07 strings from Muhammad Bilal.

and same police recovered 25 kites from Anis Akhtar.

Naseerabad police recovered 150 kites and 04 strings from Muhammad Nadeem and Naeem Akhtar, while Race Course police recovered 792 kites and 02 stringsfrom Muhammad Bilal, Ali Jamil and Abdullah.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik said that kite flying is a crime and crackdown against kite flying and kite selling will continue.