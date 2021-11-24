UrduPoint.com

2,000 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 2,000 kites following arrest of kite seller here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police raided and held kite seller namely Muhammad Mushtaq and confiscated 2,000 kites, strings rolls and material from his possession.

Police have registered a case against under kite flying act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

