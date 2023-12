(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A kite manufacturer was caught red handed with 2,000 kites in the limits of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police reports said on Wednesday that a police team raided a hideout near outside Rail bazaar and held one Tariq Mushtaq. Two thousand kites were also seized from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.