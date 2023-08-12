2,000 liter liquor confiscated during crackdown

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 2,000-liter liquor from his possession during a crackdown here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 2,000-liter liquor from his possession during a crackdown here Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held liquor supplier Muhammad Ali and 2000 liters of liquor from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team he said that the accused who poisoned the veins of the young generation cannot escape from the grip of the law, and the crackdown against drug and liquor suppliers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.