2000 liters adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority along with Livestock officials and district administration on Friday initiated a crackdown against adulteration mafias near Motorway here.

Deputy Director Operations, Shayan Ali Jawa said the milk samples were inspected from milk carrying vehicles at Motorway Toll Plaza and around 2000 liters of adulterated milk was seized.

He said chemicals and 40% of water was found mixed with the milk adding the government was determined to provide pure milk to the consumers.

AC Suhaib Butt said a case will be registered against the arrested people involved in adulteration. Before discarding, the Livestock officials carried out chemical tests of the milk and confirmed its impurity.