UrduPoint.com

2000 Liters Adulterated Milk Disposed

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 10:50 AM

2000 liters adulterated milk disposed

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :PFA launched a comprehensive crackdown across the city to check the quality of milk, on the special instructions of Director General Punjab food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

According to PFA sources, the PFA team stopped a van during a crackdown near Head Mohammadwala and claimed to have recovered 2000 liters of adulterated milk from it after conducting a lactose test.

PFA sources said that during the test chemicals and detergents were found in the milk which were harmful to health.

The PFA arrested the owner of the van after disposing of the unhealthy milk and registered an FIR against him under the Food Purity Act.

Related Topics

Punjab Van FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

2 hours ago
 Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at ..

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at French Open

10 hours ago
 Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

11 hours ago
 Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban ..

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban to Agree to Russian Oil Ban

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.