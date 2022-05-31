2000 liters adulterated milk disposed

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :PFA launched a comprehensive crackdown across the city to check the quality of milk, on the special instructions of Director General Punjab food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

According to PFA sources, the PFA team stopped a van during a crackdown near Head Mohammadwala and claimed to have recovered 2000 liters of adulterated milk from it after conducting a lactose test.

PFA sources said that during the test chemicals and detergents were found in the milk which were harmful to health.

The PFA arrested the owner of the van after disposing of the unhealthy milk and registered an FIR against him under the Food Purity Act.