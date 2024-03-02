2000 Liters Of Smuggled Diesel Seized In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:47 PM
Sakhi Sarwar Police seized 2000 liters of smuggled diesel from different vehicles during a raid on Saturday
DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar Police seized 2000 liters of smuggled diesel from different vehicles during a raid on Saturday.
According to official sources, SHO Sakhi Sarwar police Aftab Shabbir along with his team intercepted different vehicles in limits of Sakhi Sarwar Police station.
The teams managed to recover 2000 liters of smuggled diesel from different passenger vehicles.
Police spokesman has reiterated that nobody would be allowed to smuggle oil in the area. All resources will be employed to discourage the smugglers, he concluded.
