Open Menu

2000 Liters Of Smuggled Diesel Seized In DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:47 PM

2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

Sakhi Sarwar Police seized 2000 liters of smuggled diesel from different vehicles during a raid on Saturday

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar Police seized 2000 liters of smuggled diesel from different vehicles during a raid on Saturday.

According to official sources, SHO Sakhi Sarwar police Aftab Shabbir along with his team intercepted different vehicles in limits of Sakhi Sarwar Police station.

The teams managed to recover 2000 liters of smuggled diesel from different passenger vehicles.

Police spokesman has reiterated that nobody would be allowed to smuggle oil in the area. All resources will be employed to discourage the smugglers, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Oil Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

"You're talking about competitive players who don' ..

"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

2 minutes ago
 Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presiden ..

Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in sei ..

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

7 minutes ago
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till ..

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

7 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

7 minutes ago
 Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

7 minutes ago
 Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant ..

Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muh ..

Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan