2000-litre Adulterated Milk Discarded
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated around 2000 litres of adulterated milk and 120-kg dried whole milk during a raid at Qureshi Chowk here.
According to PFA Director General (DG) Mohammed Asim Javed, milk was found substandard during checking through lacto-scan machine.
Traces of chemicals, water and white powder were witnessed into the mixture being sold in the name of milk, it was said.
While the dried whole milk was stuffed with starch, which was hazardous for health, it was said. Both of the unhealthy food items were discarded on the spot.
