2000 litre spurious milk discarded

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has discarded more than 2000 liters unhygienic milk on Saturday.

A PFA spokesman said that PFA teams checked various milk-loaded vehicles and found more than 2000 liters milk unhygienic, adulterated and spurious in these vehicles.

Therefore, the PFA officials confiscated 2000 liter unhygienic milk and discarded it later, he added.