2000 Maund Wheat Confiscated In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:12 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Food grain department confiscated 2000 maund wheat going to be smuggled at Rahimyar Khan here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the food department working on a tip of special branch, conducted raid at Niazi Chowk and captured a truck loaded with 2000 maund wheat.

The wheat was going to be smuggled at Rahimyar Khan, food department sources said.

Food department officials said that the wheat has been confiscated and unloaded it at the wheat procurement centre.

