2,000-maund wheat recovered

RENALA KHURD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Ziaullah Chadhar recovered 2,000-maund wheat from a private godown on Saturday.

According to official sources, the AC conducted a raid in connection with the crackdown on hoarding and smuggling of wheat in the district, and seized 2,000 maunds of staple food commodity from a godown stored there illegally.

A case was registered against owner of the godown, though no arrest was made.

The AC said the crackdown would continue without any discrimination across tehsil.