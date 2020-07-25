UrduPoint.com
2000 Metric Tonnes Wheat Supply Started Across Province At Cheap Price: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

2000 metric tonnes wheat supply started across province at cheap price: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Local Government, Kamran Khan Bangash on Saturday said that supply of 2000 metric tonnes wheat has been started across province to ensure smooth availability of flour at subsidize control rate.

In a statement, he said that wheat was being supplied on the special directive of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

Kamran Bangash said that for the first time wheat quota was released in the month of July with an aim to provide flour to the people at cheap price.

He said Food Department on Saturday distributed 12,428 bags of 20 kilogram flour at official rate of Rs 860 as part of its relief package announced by the provincial government.

He said that supply of flour at cheap price has been started on directives of provincial government in order to facilitate people.

A total quota of 287 metric tonnes has been released for Peshawar district for which the district administration had selected 50 dealers from district .

Overall 14 places have been selected to supply 20 KG bag at Rs. 860.

Kamran Bangash said that order has been issued to provide wheat/flour to all district of the province.

He informed that total quota for the province is 2,000 metric tonnes, add all Dmdistrict Food Controllers have finalized lists of dealers for selling flour bags at official rate.

He said officials of the provincial food department were in touch with PASSCO to buy further wheat on time

