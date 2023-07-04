Open Menu

2000 More PSCA Cameras To Be Operationalized, Equipment Imported

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 07:49 PM

2000 more PSCA cameras to be operationalized, equipment imported

In a recent development, the Chinese contractor company, Huawei, has successfully imported a range of necessary equipment, including cameras, power batteries, LCDs, and other technical items, for the safe city project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):In a recent development, the Chinese contractor company, Huawei, has successfully imported a range of necessary equipment, including cameras, power batteries, LCDs, and other technical items, for the safe city project.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the company to complete their procurement process and bring in the necessary equipment till Eid. The company has been assigned a target to activate two thousand PSCA cameras by August 14. The activation will also encompass comprehensive software integration, including facial recognition software. According to the agreement, the Chinese company bears the responsibility of ensuring the project's full functionality, briefed the Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan.

Khan also said that the contractor Chinese company has to restore all the hardware and software of the project on its own cost. The import of machinery for the Safe City project was facilitated through extensive negotiations and numerous high-level meetings. These efforts exemplify the commitment of all stakeholders to expedite the implementation process.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan emphasized the pivotal role of the activated cameras and software in enhancing security and monitoring capabilities of law enforcement agencies. The completion of the restoration process will certainly help in improving law and order situation and ensure tightening the grip on criminals.

Related Topics

Import Law And Order China Company August Criminals All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Huawei

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

20 minutes ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

20 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

20 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

24 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

19 minutes ago
Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national hist ..

Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national history

17 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates Fahad S ..

17 minutes ago
 Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Ove ..

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - ..

17 minutes ago
 UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education ..

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

17 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

17 minutes ago
 Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested G ..

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested Grain in 2023 - Agricultural As ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan