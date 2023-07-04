2000 more PSCA cameras to be operationalized, equipment imported

In a recent development, the Chinese contractor company, Huawei, has successfully imported a range of necessary equipment, including cameras, power batteries, LCDs, and other technical items, for the safe city project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):In a recent development, the Chinese contractor company, Huawei, has successfully imported a range of necessary equipment, including cameras, power batteries, LCDs, and other technical items, for the safe city project.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the company to complete their procurement process and bring in the necessary equipment till Eid. The company has been assigned a target to activate two thousand PSCA cameras by August 14. The activation will also encompass comprehensive software integration, including facial recognition software. According to the agreement, the Chinese company bears the responsibility of ensuring the project's full functionality, briefed the Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan.

Khan also said that the contractor Chinese company has to restore all the hardware and software of the project on its own cost. The import of machinery for the Safe City project was facilitated through extensive negotiations and numerous high-level meetings. These efforts exemplify the commitment of all stakeholders to expedite the implementation process.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan emphasized the pivotal role of the activated cameras and software in enhancing security and monitoring capabilities of law enforcement agencies. The completion of the restoration process will certainly help in improving law and order situation and ensure tightening the grip on criminals.