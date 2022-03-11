2,000 new saplings to be planted in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar has said 2,000 new saplings will be planted in the city during the ongoing spring tree planting campaign.

She stated this while planting saplings in Faiz Ahmed Park under the campaign.

Chief Officer District Council Shahbaz Bashir Kayani, Municipal Officer Rehan Saleem and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that the spring drive was going on successfully in the district and targets had been set for departments to make the campaign a success.

"Plants are an important part of our lives and a source of beauty in society as well as a sourceof breathing," she said.