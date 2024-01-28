2000 Participated In Islamabad Marathon
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Nearly 2,000 participants, including both local and international runners, took part in the Islamabad Marathon that began on Sunday.
The marathon featured four categories, including full and half marathons, along with 5 and 10-kilometer races, said a private news channel.
It also included a special kids Marathon, catering to the younger participants. The organizers emphasized their commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging physical activity among children.
These marathons not only provide a platform for professional athletes but also promote fitness and well-being in the community, fostering a culture of health consciousness and sportsmanship.
