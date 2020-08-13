UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2000 Personnel Recruited In NHMP To Overcome Staff Shortage: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:24 PM

2000 personnel recruited in NHMP to overcome staff shortage: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Thursday that two thousand vacancies in National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) had been filled by fresh recruitments whereas the process had been started to make more recruitments to overcome staff shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Thursday that two thousand vacancies in National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) had been filled by fresh recruitments whereas the process had been started to make more recruitments to overcome staff shortage.

Addressing a function as Chief Guest at for performance appraisal of National Highway and Motorway Police, he said that needs of the Motorway Police would be included in the PC-1 of each project in future.

He said with the expansion of the motorway network in the country, the need for NHMP personnel had increased but in the past it was not allowed to recruit more staff as per its requirements.

Murad Saeed said work on western route of CPEC had been accelerated, which would play a role of catalyst in development of the less developed areas.

He said five mega road infrastructure projects would be executed this year under public private partnership without burdening the national exchequer.

The minister said that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be completed under public-private partnership.

He said since its inception,the National Highways and Motorways Police had inculcated high moral and institutional values that were exemplary for other institutions.

He said that Motorway Police was striving hard for the safe travel of the people and serving them in an exemplary manner.

Murad Saeed said a welfare state based on justice and compassion was the vision of Imran Khan and that was why he had pledged to provide shelter to the homeless people through Panaghahs after coming to power.

He said that the shelter homes project was an important step which was facilitating the people belonging to the vulnerable segments of the society by making them 'state guests'.

The poor and the deserving were not only provided shelter but also served meals at the Panahgahs (shelter homes) in a respectful manner.

He said that Ehsaas Nashonuma program,being launched today by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was aimed at preventing stunting in children.

Murad Saeed said the families eligible for Ehsaas cash programme would be entitled to benefit from 'Nashonuma' programme.

He said under the programme pregnant and breastfeeding women would be provided special nutritious food.He said children under the age of two years would also be able to obtain money after every three months and Rs 1500 for a boy and Rs 2000 for a girl would be provided to deserving families and Rs 500 would also be given as fare for travelling.

"By the special grace of Allah Almighty, coronavirus situation has improved significantly in the country but there was need to follow social distancing till its complete eradication," the minister said.

He said that from day one PM Imran Khan had adopted the policy of saving lives and livelihood whichhas paid the dividends and the entire world was giving an example ofPaksitan strategy of smart lockdown instead of complete lockdown.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister World Police Poor Motorway Road CPEC Money Women Moral From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

11 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

27 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

41 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

42 minutes ago

PM launches Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme for deservi ..

56 minutes ago

Release detained fisherfolk to mark independence m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.