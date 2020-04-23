2,000 personnel to perform security duties during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Around 2,000 personnel including policemen, security guards, volunteers and Masajid guards would perform security duties during the holy month of Ramazan and to ensure elaborate arrangements in coordination with the notables of various areas.

According to the plan chalked out by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, 2,000 security men would perform special duties at 997 Masajids and 33 Imambargahs.

The security plan has been issued by Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi and police officials/security guards/Masjid guards will be deployed for the security of worship places in Islamabad during the month of holy Ramazan.

These security arrangements shall be supervised by SPs while SDPOs and SHOs would conduct security checking during Namaz timings. It has been directed to ensure precautionary measures against COVID-19 and assign duties to all personnel after following safety measures.

Special police strength has been provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets. Police stations have been directed to coordinate with administration of mosques and office bearers of traders union in their respective areas to ensure effective security along with security guards.

Special drive against the professional beggars would be launched and they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places. The police officials have been also directed not to allow any gathering outside worship places.

The citizens have been asked to avoid unnecessary movement and keep documents for identification in case of any movement. The patrolling teams of various police stations would patrol in their respective areas and to maintain high vigilance. Halting points would be erected in jurisdiction of all police stations while administration of Masajid would ensure proper light and parking arrangements.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to ensure compliance of these security arrangements during the month of Ramazan. All the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during Ramazan and ensure the deployment of police officials or private security guards where it was necessary and in this regard no laxity shall be tolerated.

The DIG (Operations) has also categorically told that no laxity will be tolerated by any official in performing of security duties.

He asked police officials to work devotedly during this month as they have the prime responsibility to provide security to all faithfuls and protect them from coronavirus.