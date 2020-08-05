2,000 plants to be planted in Ahmedpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Director, Agriculture (Extension) has said that his department would plant 2,000 plants in Ahmedpur East during tree plantation campaign.

Earlier, he planted a plant at Agriculture Department Chani Goth premises to inaugurate tree plantation campaign.

Talking to journalists on the occasion, Assistant Director, Agriculture (Extension), Chaudhary Bashir Ahmed said that arrangements had been finalized to plant 2,000 plants in different areas of Tehsil Ahmedpur East. "Around 500 plants will be planted at government offices premises while 1,500 at agricultural farms of farmers," he said.

He urged people to participate in tree plantation drive to make environment better. "To fight against air pollution, we have to encourage tree plantation.