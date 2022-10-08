2000 police officials to perform duty on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ejaz said that a total of 2000 police jawans have been deputed for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be held on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ejaz said that a total of 2000 police jawans have been deputed for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be held on Sunday.

Chairing a security review meeting held at his office that was attended by concerned police officers; he said that city police should adopt a prescribed security plan to ensure peace during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

CCPO directed police staff to ensure foolproof security to participants who were attending gatherings and congregations.

He directed to thoroughly examine all the entrance and exit points of the city, bus stands, and places adjacent to processions' routes.

Ejaz also directed Bomb Disposal Unit, Ababeel Squad and City Patrolling Squad to keep vigilant on those residing in hotels and hostels to avert any untoward incident.

Similarly, trained shooters and sniper dogs should be deputed on the government properties and high eyes buildings in order to ensure tight security. He said that all the routes should be monitored through CCTV cameras.