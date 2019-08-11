UrduPoint.com
2,000 Police Staff Deputed For Eidul Azha Duty: Police

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital City Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said as many as 2,000 police officials have been deputed in different places of provincial metropolis including markets, mosques and important squares during three days of Eidul Azha.

In a security plan issued here Saturday by Capital City Police, entire leaves of police department have been cancelled to maintain peace and tranquilly during Eidul Azha in provincial metropolis.

Male and female police staff has also been deputed to patrol important markets in plain clothes besides establishing strong blockades on entry and exit points of the district, the statement said.

Similarly Special Combat Unit, Bomb Disposal Squad, Ladies Police Contingents, City Patrolling Force and Sniffer dogs would also be abided their duties during Eidul Azha. All the DSPs have also been directed to take vigilant eyes over people stayed at local hotels.

People have also urged to park their vehicles in car parking to avoid rush and hurdles for pedestrians. Special routes have been established to control rush while extra traffic police employees have been deployed in different areas of the district, the statement concluded.

